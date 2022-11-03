Sugar Sweet

Not Available

Naomi makes lesbian porn. But it's not the over-the-top-dumb-dialogue-kind of lesbian porn that guys get off on, so her producers demand a re-shoot. At the same time she's directing the first lesbian love story for a pseudo-reality TV dating show, with her bubbly Gen-X pal Azusa and an office manager/dominatrix go-go dancer named Miki as the featured couple. All the while, Naomi spends her nights online, confessing her fears and dreams to a gentle, supportive soul known only by her screen name Sugar.