Sugar vs Fat: Which is Worse?

Not Available

It is one of the hottest questions in nutrition, and probably filling your Facebook feed full of articles telling you what you should be eating. It’s a constant stream of differing opinions telling us we should be eating carbs and low fat, while others advise us we shouldn’t be eating any carbohydrates, it’s fat and protein you should be consuming. If only we were all robots. In this documentary, twin doctors Chris and Alexander Van Tulleken set out on a month-long experiment to see which diet really works, the high fat or the high sugar diet. But what they discover is both shocking and surprising, and what they find out about this on-going debate is that real enemy is in plain sight.