Sugarhouse

Tom is a middle-class city boy whose life has reached breaking point. he thinks D - a young desperate drug addict can give him what he needs. But what D’s offering comes with more than just a price tag…. Tom is completely out of his depth when he finds himself in D's abandoned warehouse attempting to do a deal with him. The two enter into an irrational, deadly game of cat and mouse. The tense drama escalates when local crime lord, Hoodwink, wakes up to find his gun missing. With this impending threat at their backs, both men play an intense game of cat and mouse; scrambling to cut a deal and make sense of the very lives they may be about to lose.