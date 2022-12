Not Available

The only authorized documentary exposing the myths and confirming the legends that surround Suge Knight and Death Row Records. An exclusive look at one of the most controversial figures in the entertainment business, Marion Suge Knight , started a record empire based on some of rap and hip hops biggest stars, Tupac Shakur, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, with interviews and music videos and some behind the scenes stories of the music.