What's in a name? For Sugiharti Halim, though, a name can lead to a never-ending question. At times funny, annoying, and contradictory: Does one really need a "real" name? Can you sell your name? Is it true that you can hide your identity behind a name? "Sugiharti Halim" offers a perspective that is comical, provocative, contextual, and deserving to be re-examined today.