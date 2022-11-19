Suhaag (1994) Untouched NTSC DVD9 - iMN

Not Available

Collegian Ajay Sharma was born on 2nd April 1968 and lives in Bombay with his widowed mom, Asha. He is friendly with fellow-collegian, the wealthy Raj Sinha, and both often end up getting beat-up by goons and Madhu (Raj's girlfriend) respectively. After they graduate from college, Raj's maternal uncle asks Ajay to bring his birth certificate so that he could make his passport and find work for him in a department store in Canada. Ajay goes home to look for his birth certificate, but is unable to locate. His mother makes a show of helping him, but instead tears a document and tosses it outside. Ajay puts the document together and finds out that his real name is Ajay Malhotra, his father, Dr. Ravi Malhotra, is still alive, serving a life sentence in prison for killing and stealing a patient's organs. Ajay questions his mother and finds out that his dad was framed by the hospital owner, Rai Bahadur. He and Asha meet Ravi in prison and swear to avenge his humiliation.