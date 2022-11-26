Suhada Koka

Not Available

The film starts with a release of peoples' vote of government election, where Rajamanthri (Vijaya) lost his seat and crying with his allies. However, his secretary Sumanasiri (Rodney) revealed that the winning member has been hospitalized after hearing the shocking news of that he won the election of the seat. Rajamanthri and crew went to the hospital and finally the winning member died and Rajamanthri won the seat. After winning the seat, he started to celebrate the win, but his fellow ministers (Priyantha and Jayasiri) started to make actions against him. However, with many funny incidents, Rajamanthri pass all the battles with the help of his allies. Meanwhile, Liyana Mahaththaya (Lal), clark (Mihira) and Kalu mudalali (Giriraj) proposed an Awurudu Ulela to impress Chief minister Narendrasinghe (Sathischandra).