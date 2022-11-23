Not Available

Suhaagan is a story about two sisters Janaki and Jyoti who live with their Parents Jamnadas and their mother played by Tanuja. Ramu lives in the same village and makes living by farming. Ramu loves Janaki but Janaki is not that interested in Ramu because she is more attracted to Murli who is much more wealthy than Ramu. Jamnadas prefers Ramu as being Janaki's husband because he thinks he is a good person and will not ask for big dowry. Janaki get married to Ramu and that is when all the trouble starts.