Snippets is a video about the sweet reluctance to become an adult in a country where everyone seems to be seeking only status symbols and advancement. Yan Junjie and his friends belong to a new Chinese generation, uncompromising and free, standing apart from mainstream Chinese society. Yan Junije attempts to capture the irrecoverable moments of youth, a time that is destined to be lost. But all he finds are snippets, fragments and pieces of a unique period of being, of the lust for life.