Picture yourself at home... The phone rings and they try to sell you something - the usual idiots... Only this time they're selling you a suicide, your ordered suicide. This is what happened to Luis Tinoco, a wretched creature who had already thought about dying. A comical character, with a bizarre childhood and who in adulthood is unable to be happy. Tinoco buys his own suicide, prepared and designed to match the reason for which he wants to die: love.