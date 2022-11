Not Available

Recorded Live at The Olympic Auditorium in Los Angeles CA on October 29 2005. Setlist: 01 - Intro - 02 - I Shot Reagan - 03 - War Inside My Head - 04 - Subliminal - 05 - Ain't Gonna Take It - 06 - Suicidal Failure - 07 - We Are Family - 08 - Possessed to Skate - 09 - I Saw Your Mommy - 10 - Waking the Dead - 11 - Show Some Love... Tear It Down! - 12 - Cyco Vision - 13 - Two-Sided Politics - 14 - Won't Fall In Live Today - 15 - Institutionalized - 16 - Pledge Your Allegiance