Suicide Dolls

Not Available

Kimberly Kane does Nadia Nitro in an industrial setting. once the gas masks come off, all hell breaks loose. Next, Lily Carter, Dani Daniels and Shyla Jennings hop into bed, peel off their baby tees and ravage each other. Next Dani Daniels and Sophia Jade get it on outside at dusk in all its dark and sultry wetness. Samantha Bentley corners Dani Daniels in a stairwell for a military dressing down you won't soon forget. Finally, Dani and beautiful blonde Heather Starlett chase each other over a chaise until they reach shuddering orgasms! Enter a new world of lesbian erotica with the vision of Se7en not just a number but a name!