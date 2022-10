Not Available

What if you knew you were going to die tomorrow? How would you spend your last day? Well Amber and Jade do know because they plan to kill themselves and record their last 24 hours. Haunted by the untimely death of her mother Maria and the searing betrayal of Ace, her first true love, Jade Evans finds herself giving up on life. Then, when her beloved counselor Lexi dies, Jade believes she has nothing left to live for.