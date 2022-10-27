Suicide Forecast

A former professional baseball player, Byeong-wu, made a successful career transition into a high-flying insurance advisor, thanks to his keen business sense and quick wits. But one day, one of his clients committed suicide and passed away and once hero Byeong-wu is now subject to internal investigation. Now he starts to run through his client list and finds a suspicious group of people introduced to him by the same person - and starts visiting them one by one.
|Jeong Seon-kyeong
|최복순 (Choi Bok-sun)
|Sung Dong-il
|박진석 (Park Jin-seok)
|Park Cheol-Min
|오상열(O Sangyeol)
|Ryoo Seung-Bum
|배병우(Byeongu Bae)
|Seo Ji-hye
|이혜인 (Lee Hye-in)
|Lim Ju-hwan
