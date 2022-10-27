Not Available

Suicide Forecast

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Studio

CJ Entertainment

A former professional baseball player, Byeong-wu, made a successful career transition into a high-flying insurance advisor, thanks to his keen business sense and quick wits. But one day, one of his clients committed suicide and passed away and once hero Byeong-wu is now subject to internal investigation. Now he starts to run through his client list and finds a suspicious group of people introduced to him by the same person - and starts visiting them one by one.

Cast

Jeong Seon-kyeong 최복순 (Choi Bok-sun)
Sung Dong-il박진석 (Park Jin-seok)
Park Cheol-Min오상열(O Sangyeol)
Ryoo Seung-Bum배병우(Byeongu Bae)
Seo Ji-hye이혜인 (Lee Hye-in)
Lim Ju-hwan

