Suicide Forest Village

Ancient, powerful and terrifying curse was sealed deeply in a creepy and huge ”Jukai”: an ocean of trees. -13 years later… Two sisters, Hibiki and Naki discover many missing cases happened in and out of Jukai. Are they meant to be there, or does some evil spiritual power draw them? Hibiki with a strong spiritual sense, along with her sister and their childhood friends find an ominous box by chance. Ever since they touched it, a spiral of mysterious accidents and deaths start to occur around them. The terrors are just to be unleashed.