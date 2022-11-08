Not Available

Suicide Squad XXX: An Axel Braun Parody

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Wicked Pictures

Axel Braun strikes back! For his fourth Wicked Comix title, the legendary Adult film director takes on the most anticipated superhero movie of the summer with another hi-budget sexy spoof. Featuring a stellar cast lead by Kleio Valentien, reprising her award-winning role as Harley Quinn, megastar Asa Akira as Katana, Anna Bell Peaks in a star-making role as Killer Frost, and ABP contract girl Riley Steele returning as Enchantress, Suicide Squad XXX: An Axel Braun Parody delivers a clever story, steamy hot sex scenes, and a mind-blowing performance by Best Actor winner Tommy Pistol as The Joker.

Cast

Kleio ValentienHarley Quinn
Riley SteeleEnchantress
Anna Bell PeaksKiller Frost
Seth GambleBoomerang
Owen GrayThe Riddler
Lexington SteeleDeadshot

Images