Suitable for Murder

Joe Mondragon, a veteran cop who gets things done, forms an unlikely partnership with Samantha Baines. She is attached to Police Intelligence Division and feels more comfortable handling a computer than a gun. Samantha's computer skills are needed to help hack into and track two serial killers who get their victims from Internet Chat Rooms. The plan goes horribly wrong and in a fire fight between Samantha and Joe, and the two killers, Joe is killed when Samantha is unable to make herself fire her weapon at the two serial killers. Samantha feels guilty and responsible. With the help of her new friend Mimi, and the Head of Homicide, Samantha reinvents herself and avenges Joe after a relentless chase of the killers.