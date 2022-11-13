Not Available

Special Agent Alexander Connor is sent to investigate a house, from which a woman named Sandra has made numerous 911 calls. Things become more complicated than expected for Agent Connor, as he finds he must also rescue a police officer who responded to the home 24 hours earlier. Soon, Agent Connor will discover a horrifying secret; that Sandra is one of LUMEN CORPORATION's donors and has devoted her house to the corporation; a house which has been turned into a research lab for atrocious experiments performed on human beings.