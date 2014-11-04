2014

Suite Française

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 4th, 2014

Studio

TF1 Droits Audiovisuels

France, 1940. In the first days of occupation, beautiful Lucile Angellier is trapped in a stifled existence with her controlling mother-in-law as they both await news of her husband: a prisoner of war. Parisian refugees start to pour into their small town, soon followed by a regiment of German soldiers who take up residence in the villagers' own homes. Lucile initially tries to ignore Bruno von Falk, the handsome and refined German officer staying with them. But soon, a powerful love draws them together and leads them into the tragedy of war.

Cast

Kristin Scott ThomasMadame Angellier
Matthias SchoenaertsLieutenant Bruno von Falk
Sam RileyBenoit Labarie
Ruth WilsonMadeleine Labarie
Lambert WilsonViscount de Montmort
Margot RobbieCeline Joseph

