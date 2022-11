Not Available

In this screwball crime comedy, a perfectly innocent computer jockey (Lambert Wilson) becomes the prime suspect in a bank robbery. Among the tribulations he must suffer is that the real culprit is his landlady. Another source of suffering for the poor man is his extremely strong-willed mother, whose wants must be catered to. Meanwhile, he is being rabidly pursued by one of his female coworkers, who has taken a shine to him.