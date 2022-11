Not Available

Sujata (Nutan) is adopted by the Upedendranath and Charu Chowdhury and grows up along side their daughter Rama. Adhir (Sunil Dutt) enters the Chowdhury family and is considered a suitor for Rama. However, Adhir likes Sujata and intends to marry her but Sujata's past becomes an point of contention. Adhir's family will not accept a lower-case girl as their daughter-in-law. The movie beautifully portrays the prevalent caste system in Indian society.