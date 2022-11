Not Available

There are some places a cop can never go, like high school. Blackmailed with the fate of her mother on death row, Saki Asamiya trades in her prison blues for a school-girl's uniform and discovers a pit of vipers festering in up-scale Takanoha High. The vicious Midzuchi sisters have the school in their grip, and they'll do anything to keep it that way. Saki, armed with a secret weapon that only looks like a toy, thinks differently.