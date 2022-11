Not Available

Based on the Japanese Manga (Comic) series by Shinji Wada for Hana To Yume (Flowers and Dreams) Comics, Sukeban Deka (Female Juvenile Cop) was a series destined to be adapted for TV. The story of a young high school delinquent being recruited by a special police unit investigating juvenile crimes. This cop had a special weapon, a solid steel yo-yo that she would throw with the most deadly of accuracy to pummel her enemies and assailants.