Reiko Sasori, Boss of the Starlight Squids is released from jail after a sentence for an attempt on Boss Muraco's life, She meets up with her sisters and returns to her previous life as Sukeban, but sees that things have changed in her absence. Reiko's girlfriend from jail is released and joins her in her new life...but what part does she play in the puzzle? Will happiness prevail or will Reiko never forget a grudge?