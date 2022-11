Not Available

After releasing the best-selling album Sukie's in 2015, Sukie S has become quite a name in the Hong Kong HiFi scene. On October 9, 2016, the rising songstress successfully held her first concert Sukie S My First Stage Live 2016, in which she performed popular songs from her previous albums. Eric Suen, Candy Lo, Rams Chiang and former Freeze bandmate Carissa Yan also appeared to duet with Sukie on classic songs.