Sandy and Phil, both Overseas Workers in Dubai, are busy preparing for their wedding. Upon reaching her home, Sandy learns from her mother, Daisy, what happened to her friend, Helen. A short time after Helen's father died, Helen proceeded with her wedding. A few weeks after the wedding, Helen's husband dies in a plane crash. As Helen goes to the crash site, she dies in a bus accident. A few weeks later, Helen's mother suddenly disappears inside her house. Their bodies have never been recovered. Sandy proceeds with her own wedding. During the ceremony, she suffers from nosebleed and starts seeing glimpses of a ghostly flower girl.