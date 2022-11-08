Not Available

Ravi Shankar (Ravi Krishna) and Sandhya (Natassha), students of a college in Dindigul, are love birds. When Sandhya's mother and a village panchayat chief (Nalini) comes to know of their affair, she puts spokes in their wheel. But the caring father of Ravi Shankar (Nazar) sends them to Chennai. For his act, Nazar gets bumped off by Nalini.Upon reaching Chennai, a corrupt police officer (Sreeman) apprehends Ravi Shankar on a complaint given by Nalini that he had murdered his father when he put his foot down on their affair.