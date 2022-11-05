Not Available

Sukrutham is a melodramatic movies of a journalist Ravishankar(Mammooty) who succumbs to blood cancer.He loses all hope and is driven by disappointment.That is when he is visited by a doctor,played exceptional well by Prof.Narendra Prasad, who inculcates him into Vedic treatment. Ravi is on the way to recovery and finds a new zest for life when he learns that his recovery is blow to all his relatives including his wife.He is again feels resentment when he learns that his death was more awaited than his recovery.