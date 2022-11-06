Not Available

Sullivan's Applicant explores the mundane, the everyday task of commuting into a city and encountering all of the barriers and frustrations along the way. However, although the film captures this idea of 'the everyday' it also illustrates how things can happen unexpectedly, forcing us to see that things happen for a reason, and that there are silver linings to almost everything bad that comes our way. This film was part of a larger project which explored the character of the city of Montreal. Each film was to examine smaller corners of everyday life in Montreal and make those moments accessible and relatable to those who would see them.