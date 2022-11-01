Sultan Mahmood Mangkat Di-Julang

Not Available

Based on the royal and political events during the heyday of the Malacca Sultanate. A member of the Sultanate, Megat Datuk Seri Rama, successfully defeats a group of pirates, and rescues a local beautiful woman in the process. The king, Sultan Mahmud, was delighted with his victory for his kingdom and promotes Megat Datuk Seri Rama to Rear Admiral Datuk. This leads to resentment and jealousy from another member of the court, Bija Tun Ali, especially after Rear Admiral Megat Datuk Seri Rama marries the woman he rescued. Bija Tun Ali then leads a conspiracy against him which ultimately leads to tragedy and upheaval in the kingdom. Written by mahajanssen