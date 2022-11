Not Available

The Taksim ~ the emotional and poetic improvised solo in Middle Eastern Music ~ is often accompanied by the Cifti Telli rhythm with its hypnotic cadence of quick and slow beats. Dancing to a Cifti Teli Taksim uses slow, flowing movements that reflect an emotional connection to and understanding of the music. In this DVD, Sadie teaches you the basic elements of a Taksim and the Cifti Telli, and how to dance to the two together in a Cifti Telli Taksim.