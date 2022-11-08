Not Available

Mates emerge from latency into their sexual identities. Will and Leung are pals, searching the woods of Hampstead Heath for botanical material Leung needs for a school class. Along the way, they engage in horseplay, and Will disclosed that his girlfriend recently fellated him. As they walk on, they keep coming back to the subject of oral sex. Is it curiosity and braggadocio, or are they flirting with each other? Leung crosses a line and declares himself: how will Will react?