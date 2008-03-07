Summer Days With Coo

A small, lone Kappa miraculously survives over 200 years into modern day Tokyo, Japan when he is found by young Koichi. Coo, who is secretly adopted by Koichi's family, searches with his new human friend for unpopulated places in hopes of finding any remaining of his kind.
|Kazato Tomizawa
|Coo (voice)
|Takahiro Yokokawa
|Kouichi Uehara (voice)
|Naoki Tanaka
|Yasuo Uehara (voice)
|Tamaki Matsumoto
|Hitomi Uehara (voice)
|Ken'ichi Nagira
|Coo\'s Father (voice)
|Nanako Hirata
|Koichi\'s Classmate (voice)
