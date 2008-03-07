2008

Summer Days With Coo

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Release Date

March 7th, 2008

Studio

Dentsu Tec

A small, lone Kappa miraculously survives over 200 years into modern day Tokyo, Japan when he is found by young Koichi. Coo, who is secretly adopted by Koichi's family, searches with his new human friend for unpopulated places in hopes of finding any remaining of his kind.

Cast

Kazato TomizawaCoo (voice)
Takahiro YokokawaKouichi Uehara (voice)
Naoki TanakaYasuo Uehara (voice)
Tamaki MatsumotoHitomi Uehara (voice)
Ken'ichi NagiraCoo\'s Father (voice)
Nanako HirataKoichi\'s Classmate (voice)

