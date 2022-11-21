Summer Desire

Not Available

Amanda Peadar-Collins keep you at attention through this trivial plot about love, jealousy and infidelity. The men in the cast become a part of the wallpaper, but the setting in Florida is great. There are lots of juggling boobs and simulated sex, in warm and partly wet environments. Kate, played by Amanda is a writer with writer’s block, and goes with boyfriend and two other couples to Florida to visit a friend living on the waterfront. One of the other two girls is having an affair with Kate’s boyfriend. The mood of the movie is set in the jacuzzi and on the sunny beach. Nice couples touch to the movie, which is definitely softcore. These girls must have been in Playboy.