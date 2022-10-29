Not Available

Summer Dreams follows two of the NBA's top draft picks and unsigned players rising from obscurity, as well as an aspiring coach and a female referee, as they try to find their way to the NBA. The grueling 10-day, 61-game NBA Summer League takes place in the ultimate fantasy land - Las Vegas, where dreams either come true or are crushed. Summer Dreams tracks the unique journeys of 2013 NBA Draft first-round picks Michael Carter-Williams of the Philadelphia 76ers and Shane Larkin of the Dallas Mavericks, son of Baseball Hall of Famer Barry Larkin. Also, the special will spotlight other Summer League personalities, including Lauren Holtkamp, a woman trying to become the second current female referee in the NBA; a young, recently unemployed NBA Development League coach trying to get noticed by league GMs.