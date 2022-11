Not Available

Summer Holiday is about a Hong Kong (Sammi Cheng) girl who loses her office job and finds that her boyfriend has been cheating on her, and travels to an island in Malaysia to sell her half of a beach that her cousin gave her. Only then does she know that her cousin sold the other half to his best friend (Richie Ren) to pay off debts. In her quest to convince him to sell, they begin to fall in love