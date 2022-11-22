Summer in the Lotus Ground

Not Available

A beautiful documentary film set around Dzogchen monastery in Tibet. It focuses on Kjabje Dzogchen Pema Kalsang Rinpoche, who has been instrumental in the rebuilding and re-establishing of the great monastic seat of Dzogchen monastery in Tibet. In 1998 Rinpoche began the construction of the Lotus Ground Retreat Centre in the secluded meadow of Dzogchen Pema Tung. Having completed the stunning Temple of Great Perfection in 2003, he established the Pema Tung annual teachings and empowerments of the secret heart essence of Dzogpa Chenpo for great numbers of fortunate students. High on the Tibetan plateau, in the hidden valley of Rudam, Kham (Eastern Tibet), is the Buddhist monastery of Tibet. It is home o one of the world's most profound and secret spiritual traditions.