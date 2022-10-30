Summer League

Not Available

When Allie (Danielle Evon Ploeger) returns home during her final college summer break, she doesn't anticipate staying long, but that all changes when there's a death in the family and Allie inherits her childhood home. Her life-long BFF, Kenzie (Kelsey Thomas) helps her deal with her loss, and other family drama, by forcing her to join The Browncoats, the team she captains in the small town's co-ed softball league. Kenzie's advice for Allie is simple... When life sucks, just grab your glove, and grab a ball. Everything just sort of fades away when you're playing catch.