Silas Rand and Charles Leland first wrote down the legends of the great spirit Glooscap before the turn of the century. Since then, Summer Legend has been retold many times, but never more beautifully than in this colourful animated interpretation. It tells of the Mi’kmaq people in the cold white dawning of their world, and of how Glooscap battled with the giant Winter in order to bring Summer to the North.