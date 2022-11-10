1971

Summer of '42

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 8th, 1971

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Silent as a painting, the movie shows us day-dreamer Hermie and his friends Oscy and Benjie spending the summer of '42 on an US island with their parents - rather unaffected by WWII. While Oscy's main worries are the when and how of getting laid, Hermie honestly falls in love with the older Dorothy, who's married to an army pilot. When her husband returns to the front, Hermie shyly approaches her. Written by Bob Dawson

Cast

Gary GrimesHermie
Jerry HouserOscy
Oliver ConantBenjie
Katherine AllentuckAggie
Christopher NorrisMiriam
Lou FrizzellDruggist

