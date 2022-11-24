Summer of Director Oh

Not Available

Director Oh Soo-jin had a taste of failure with her first movie. She thinks about a fancy come back but no one wants her now. Then one day, opportunity finds her but it's an erotic film... She is "Sky Girl" Oh Soo-jin. Seven years ago, Oh Soo-jin made a movie called "Sky Girl" which resulted in only 20,000 views. She ground her teeth to recover from her failure by making a second movie. One day she gets a call from Park, a gangster and movie director who asks her to make a porn movie with him. The actress of the movie is an AV girl from Japan. Oh Soo-jin denies the offer and returns home but all that's waiting for her are unpaid rent and bills. Oh Soo-jin calls Park after watching the AV girl's porn and suggests she turns the whole set into a women-only production. She has a week to film the movie with 100 million won. Can she do it?