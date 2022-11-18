Not Available

Join the Summer of Shred, as it travels around the world to meet the top riders in every discipline, laying down tire tracks on epic mountain trails, dirt jumps, and the most intense freeride terrain that the world has to offer. The Summer of Shred features world class freerider Phil Sundbaum, who is on a mission to ride every style of biking that the sport has to offer with the pros who know it best. Follow the journey to every corner of the globe: New Zealand to Europe, USA to Africa. Additional featured riders: Greg Minnaar Ryan Nyquist Hans Rey Timo Pritzel Justin Leov Colin Mackay Eric Porter Darcy Turenne