Not Available

It's a hole-pounding, ass-licking Summer of Sweat. San Francisco's Ocean Beach isn't the only thing hot and wet when these horny studs step out into the summer sun. Gorgeous Mickey Taylor and chiseled Dakota Wolfe work up the sexual tension on the beach, ripping each other's clothes off and pounding on the deck before they even get inside. Blue-eyed beauty Bray Love slurps down horse-hung Lucas Knight then pounds the hell out of angel faced, bubble-butt slut Leo Sweetwood. Beauty Jason Maddox turns up the heat on Sunday Funday by destroying the pristine hole of beach babe Kyle Kash.