Not Available

A young lad (played by the puppet Dobo) must spend the summer with his alcoholic father. But with no television or video games to pass the time, will mind-altering chemicals and head-trauma hallucinations be enough to survive the lethal boredom? And will his father's flirtation with suicide pay off, or will it simply become yet another ambition that he fails to follow through on? -- IMDb Plot: Summer of the Chew Toy Soul (2011)