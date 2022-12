Not Available

Four friends grapple with aging and the march of time in this opera based on Ray Lawler's iconic Australian play. For years, cane cutters Roo and Barney (Gary Rowley and Barry Ryan) have bunked with barmaids Olive (Gillian Sullivan) and Nancy in the summer. But Nancy's moved on, replaced by newcomer Pearl (Elizabeth Campbell). Vacation's no longer the unending party it once was as each member of the quartet arrives at a new understanding of life.