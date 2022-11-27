Summer on the Frontline: A 15 year old boy's story

Not Available

Keisuke, 15-year-old junior-high school boy, has been forced to live as refugees with his family in temporary housing apart from a hometown as a result of the Great East Japan Earthquake.In 2012, he belongs to a broadcasting club of his junior-high, to which he has to be admitted for the earthquake. He spends time with some fellows of a club. But all equipment to make their works of it has been washed away by the tsunami. He decides to give up his filmmaking in this summer, which will be the last time of his junior-high days to make a work.But one day a man who lives in a small village in Heilongjiang, China donates the equipment for filmmaking to Keisuke's school. Also Keisuke, his fellows and his teacher have been invited by him to shoot a film in China. And they are travelling to shoot around the boundless Chinese land.