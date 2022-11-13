Not Available

Summer Sounds

  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Korea National University of Arts

Three generations of Youngseok’s family live together in a house. Even though his mentally ill grandmother’s time on this Earth is gradually running out, Youngseok is embarrassed by the way she behaves like a child in front of his friends despite her efforts to take care of him. The film displays the challenges of a family who live with a dementia patient, told from young Youngseok’s perspective. Dreamlike summer nights in the film evoke the innocence of childhood, and the gathering of dear friends and family.

Cast

