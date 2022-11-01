Not Available

Summer Time Machine Blues

  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Hakuhodo DY Media Partners

A light hearted comedy following a group of friends in a science-fiction club, who spend their summer holidays fooling around at their club house, have a mission to go back into time, using a time machine that appeared out of nowhere, in order to save their summer days from unbearable heat by retrieving the remote control for their air conditioner. But wouldn’t changing the past have an effect on the future? Be prepared for a wild ride regarding time travel with a bunch of whacky characters and theories thrown into the mix.

Cast

EitaTakuma Komoto
Yoshiaki YozaMasaru Niimi
Daijiro KawaokaShunsuke Koizumi
Munenori NaganoAtsushi Soga
Ueno JuriHaruka Shibata
Tsuyoshi MuroDaigo Ishimatsu

