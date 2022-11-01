Summer Time Machine Blues

A light hearted comedy following a group of friends in a science-fiction club, who spend their summer holidays fooling around at their club house, have a mission to go back into time, using a time machine that appeared out of nowhere, in order to save their summer days from unbearable heat by retrieving the remote control for their air conditioner. But wouldn’t changing the past have an effect on the future? Be prepared for a wild ride regarding time travel with a bunch of whacky characters and theories thrown into the mix.
|Eita
|Takuma Komoto
|Yoshiaki Yoza
|Masaru Niimi
|Daijiro Kawaoka
|Shunsuke Koizumi
|Munenori Nagano
|Atsushi Soga
|Ueno Juri
|Haruka Shibata
|Tsuyoshi Muro
|Daigo Ishimatsu
