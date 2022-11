Not Available

While going back to Kinmen island during summer, Ah Kwan (Bryant Chang) learns from the internet about a pretty girl called Chen Wen Qing (Shara Lin), who emerged champion in the National Piano Competition. One day he coincidentally meets up with her. For both this is the best summer holiday they ever had in their lives. Before going back Wen Qing promises to Ah Kwan she would email him everyday and coming next summer, she would find him in Kinmen again.