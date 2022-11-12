Summer Wind #1

Not Available

There is a small, romantic village in southern France, a town never to be the same after the arival of the vacationing Elise. The sultry beauty arouses the passions of Florent Busconi, a local merchant living with his grandfather and sister. Their passion leads to marriage, but Elise has hidden her real mission - revenge on those who destroyed her family. Elise knows no limits. She betrays her husband, his family, and eventually herself- but this she discovers too late. Her life, sanity, and the man she loves will all be lost ... to the summer wind.